Prosecutor’s office to give update on shooting death of Lyft driver

Dayton police were called to the 1000 Ferguson Avenue around 2 a.m. after a vehicle’s OnStar reported a possible crash. Officers found a man, later identified as Cooper, shot dead inside the vehicle.

The teens were arrested during a SWAT standoff that same day on Anna Street. Crews responded to the home on a report of a stolen vehicle and it was later determined the two incidents were connected, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

During an arraignment in juvenile court in January, Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Ann Gramza said there had been a string of aggravated robberies of Lyft and Uber drivers.

The suspects are facing two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated murder. A fifth teen connected to other robberies involving some of the teens was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery.