Prosecutor’s office to give update on shooting death of Lyft driver

Brandon Cooper is shown with this wife, Brittney Cooper. Brandon Cooper was shot and killed Wednesday morning while driving for Lyft. / CONTRIBUTED

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker - Dayton Daily News
35 minutes ago

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. will provide an update on juveniles involved in the death of one ride service driver and the robbery of another driver earlier this year.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today.

Also, the Dayton Unit of the NAACP is holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. to talk about gun violence.

We will update this story during the press conferences as information is released.

Four teenagers, ages 15 to 16, are accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandon Cooper on Jan. 26. Investigators claimed the teens summoned the Lyft driver in an attempt to steal his vehicles.

Dayton police were called to the 1000 Ferguson Avenue around 2 a.m. after a vehicle’s OnStar reported a possible crash. Officers found a man, later identified as Cooper, shot dead inside the vehicle.

The teens were arrested during a SWAT standoff that same day on Anna Street. Crews responded to the home on a report of a stolen vehicle and it was later determined the two incidents were connected, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

During an arraignment in juvenile court in January, Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Ann Gramza said there had been a string of aggravated robberies of Lyft and Uber drivers.

The suspects are facing two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated murder. A fifth teen connected to other robberies involving some of the teens was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

