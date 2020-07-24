Raymond Walters, accused in child killings, asks court to suppress evidence

A man accused of crashing a stolen police cruiser, killing two 6-year-old girls, wants a judge to throw out evidence in the case.
Raymond Walters, 32, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with a police officer and other offenses.
Last year, authorities say Walters stabbed his father multiple times, stole and crashed his truck, stole a police cruiser and then crashed it in front of the downtown Dayton Metro Library while driving about 97 mph. The stolen cruiser struck a van, and the crash resulted in the deaths of 6-year-old cousins Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride. Others were also injured.
Walters was on parole on a robbery charge at the time.
Walters is due back in court on Sept. 17 for a suppression hearing. Prosecutors told the Dayton Daily News that the defense is requesting the court to suppress Walter’s arrest, evidence obtained as a result of search warrants and statements Walter made to the police. A call to defense attorney Tamara Sack wasn’t immediately returned Friday.
Walters appeared in court on Thursday for a scheduling conference. There, he waived his right to a speedy trial during a short hearing.
He is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.