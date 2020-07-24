Raymond Walters, accused in child killings, asks court to suppress evidence

Raymond Walters, 32, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with a police officer and other offenses.

Last year, authorities say Walters stabbed his father multiple times, stole and crashed his truck, stole a police cruiser and then crashed it in front of the downtown Dayton Metro Library while driving about 97 mph. The stolen cruiser struck a van, and the crash resulted in the deaths of 6-year-old cousins Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride. Others were also injured.