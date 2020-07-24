dayton-daily-news logo
X

Raymond Walters, accused in child killings, asks court to suppress evidence

Raymond Walters Jr. MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
Caption
Raymond Walters Jr. MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law
By Parker.perry@coxinc.com
July 24, 2020

A man accused of crashing a stolen police cruiser, killing two 6-year-old girls, wants a judge to throw out evidence in the case.

Raymond Walters, 32, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated vehicular assault, failing to comply with a police officer and other offenses.

ExplorePolice investigate reported shooting in Trotwood

Last year, authorities say Walters stabbed his father multiple times, stole and crashed his truck, stole a police cruiser and then crashed it in front of the downtown Dayton Metro Library while driving about 97 mph. The stolen cruiser struck a van, and the crash resulted in the deaths of 6-year-old cousins Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride. Others were also injured.

Walters was on parole on a robbery charge at the time.

Walters is due back in court on Sept. 17 for a suppression hearing. Prosecutors told the Dayton Daily News that the defense is requesting the court to suppress Walter’s arrest, evidence obtained as a result of search warrants and statements Walter made to the police. A call to defense attorney Tamara Sack wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

ExploreKettering Circle K robbed twice in 2 days

Walters appeared in court on Thursday for a scheduling conference. There, he waived his right to a speedy trial during a short hearing.

He is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.

In Other News
1
Teen student killed, 2 Hamilton men injured in early morning shooting
2
2 in custody after 6-hour standoff ends in Dayton
3
Bond $250K for man charged in 103 mph crash that killed 13-year-old son
4
Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash that injured Washington Twp...
5
Ohio governor commends Montgomery County task forces battling drugs
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top