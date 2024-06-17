'Reckless gunfire' at Dayton bar leaves 1 injured, vehicles, building shot

A man was injured and gunfire damaged multiple vehicles and a building after a reported shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton.

According to Dayton Police Department Lt. Steven Bauer, officers were called at 2:30 a.m. to Sugar’s Lounge at 1919 N. Main Street on a report of a shooting.

Bauer said that officers found that there had been “reckless gunfire” that struck one person, three vehicles and a structure.

The shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived, the lieutenant said.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective, or to leave an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or visiting their website.

