Records: 2 charged in connection to Dayton officer’s death won’t face death penalty

Combs' defense attorney Kathryn Bowling declined to comment Monday when reached by the newspaper, while Cortner’s attorney Dennis Lieberman did release a statement.

“We’re thankful that the government did withdraw its demand for the death penalty, but beyond that, I really have no comment,” he said.

Lieberman also filed a motion renewing an attempt to free Cortner from pre-trial detention. Currently, Cortner is incarcerated at the Butler County Jail.

“This case is still serious, but not to the extent it was before the death penalty was eliminated,” the motion says.

The motion says Cortner has strong Dayton ties and that a combination of conditions like electronic home detention can ensure that the community is safe and that Cortner appears at future court hearings.

Cortner and Combs attempted to be freed from jail pending their trial earlier this year, but both were denied.

A next court date in the case has not been set.