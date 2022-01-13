Repeat voyeur jailed on similar charge in Miami Twp.

Rimblert has at least 28 voyeurism convictions between 2004 and 2021 in Dayton Municipal Court, Fairborn Municipal Court, Kettering Municipal Court, Miamisburg Municipal Court Montgomery County Municipal Court and Vandalia Municipal Court, court records show.

He previously was labeled a Tier III sexual offender, requiring him to register his address every 90 days for life; however, his name did not show up during a registry search on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office website.