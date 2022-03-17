Police on scene of possible shooting at Target in busy Cincinnati area

HAMILTON COUNTY — Police are at a Target in Oakley on reports of a shooting there.
Initial reports indicated there was an active shooting, but this has not been confirmed to local media.
Homicide investigators and a S.W.A.T. team are on the scene, and the Target parking lot and store have been blocked off to the public. Nearby roadways are also closed off in what is a very busy area off Interstate 71.
Emergency responders were called to the store at 12:30 p.m. today. It is on Geier Drive, which is near the Norwood Lateral.
For reference, it is close to the large Crossroads Church in that area.
Witnesses told our partners at WCPO-9 they saw folks running out of the store but were unsure what happened.
Media is staged at nearby Planet Fitness.
This story will be updated when more is known.
