Rescue crews back in the Ohio River and using sonar searching for body of missing Middletown boy

Gosney, 29, and Hamilton, 42, were indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury on 31 combined charges alleging crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges during arraignment Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton. They are housed in the Butler County Jail.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said that “Preble County has kind of taken the lead on the search.”

Simpson said Tuesday his office is watching the water level and rain predications.

“We have someone watching and monitoring the river all the time,” Simpson said.

Simpson said Hamilton County dive units are monitoring weather and height and flow of the river, “and as soon as they believe they’ve got a window that looks good, then they are in. We are waiting on them to make that call, they are the experts. Our original thinking was sometime in the next couple weeks, it depends on the weather.”

Bond was set at $2 million for Brittany Gosney Monday, March 8, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Gosney is charged with multiple counts in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham