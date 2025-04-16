Breaking: Designer jewelry store opens at the Greene

Riverside man accused of asking minors for child sexual abuse material via social media

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Riverside man is facing more than two dozen charges after he was accused of contacting children online and asking for child sexual abuse material.

Tyler Anthony Engle, 28, faces 28 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to an indictment filed March 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreNew Ohio law eliminates some debt-related driver’s license suspensions

Engle is currently free on a conditional own recognizance bond, and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

The investigation into Engle started with a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On investigation, Riverside police found that Engle had contacted minors through social media and asked for photos of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that all of the victims in the photos live outside of Ohio.

In Other News
1
Man gets up to life in prison for raping Harrison Twp. girl
2
Threats lead to lockdown at Xenia hospital
3
Former Kettering Schools employee to serve 8 weekends in jail in sex...
4
Moraine sex offender accused of downloading child sexual abuse material
5
Woman pleads guilty in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.