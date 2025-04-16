Riverside man accused of asking minors for child sexual abuse material via social media

Engle is currently free on a conditional own recognizance bond, and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

The investigation into Engle started with a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On investigation, Riverside police found that Engle had contacted minors through social media and asked for photos of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that all of the victims in the photos live outside of Ohio.