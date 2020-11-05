Riverside man accused of killing father with broom handle takes plea deal

Streeter is accused of killing his father, 69-year-old Donald Streeter, on or about Feb. 8 or Feb. 9.

“On Feb. 9, 2020, Riverside Police were dispatched to a home on Robinwood Avenue on a report of a deceased elderly man,” the prosecutor’s office previously said in a statement about the case. "When they arrived, they located the deceased body of the victim inside the home. It was apparent the victim had been beaten.

“Further investigation revealed the defendant, the adult son of the victim, had beaten the man with a metal broom handle. The defendant lived in the home with his parents,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Streeter is incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.