Riverside man accused of killing father with broom handle takes plea deal

A Riverside man accused of killing his father with a metal broom handle entered a plea of guilty in the case.
David Streeter, 30, pleaded guilty to a count of involuntary manslaughter (proximate result felonious assault) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is due back in court on Nov. 19 for sentencing.
“I agree that I will be sentenced to 11 years in prison,” a plea information sheet filed in the case says. “For this 11-year sentence, I understand that by the terms of this plea agreement, I cannot apply for, nor will I be granted judicial release and that the 11-year prison term is not subject to early release. I agree to pay restitution for funeral expenses. I agree to waive all right to appeal as allowed by law.”
As part of the plea, charges of murder and felonious assault will be dismissed, according to the court document.
A request for comment from Streeter’s attorney wasn’t returned.
Streeter is accused of killing his father, 69-year-old Donald Streeter, on or about Feb. 8 or Feb. 9.
“On Feb. 9, 2020, Riverside Police were dispatched to a home on Robinwood Avenue on a report of a deceased elderly man,” the prosecutor’s office previously said in a statement about the case. "When they arrived, they located the deceased body of the victim inside the home. It was apparent the victim had been beaten.
“Further investigation revealed the defendant, the adult son of the victim, had beaten the man with a metal broom handle. The defendant lived in the home with his parents,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Streeter is incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.