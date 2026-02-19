Riverside man gets prison for burning ex-girlfriend’s house

He was also ordered to pay restitution to three different victims, in the amounts of $1,000, $23,500 and $41,642.51.

He was also found an arson offender, so will have to register every year for the rest of his life.

After his release, he will spend 18 months to three years on parole.

Perkins was charged with setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house in the 100 block of Ellington Road early on Dec. 9, 2025.

A 911 caller reported the first just before 4 a.m., saying that at first he heard glass break outside but didn’t see anything when he checked. However, when he looked again a few moments later he saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, according to a police report.

He also said he saw red truck stopped outside his house that drove away when he went outside.

In addition to the ex-girlfriend’s house, the fire also damaged a neighboring house’s siding.

The ex-girlfriend said that no one was supposed to be at the house when the fire was set and added that Perkins had a red truck, the report said.

Things had escalated between them after she started a new relationship, she said.

Police found and arrested Perkins at a Beavercreek restaurant later the same day.

According to court records, he had both gasoline and a lighter with him, and had what seemed to be burns on his face.