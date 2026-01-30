Riverside man pleads guilty to setting fire to ex’s house

That charge could result in fines up to $15,000 and two to eight years in prison, followed by a mandatory three years of post-release control.

As part of the agreement, another aggravated arson charge and counts of burglary and possession of criminal tools were dismissed.

He will also be found an arson offender, so will have to register with the local sheriff yearly for the rest of his life.

Perkins was accused of setting fire to the house in the 100 block of Ellington Road early on Dec. 9, 2025.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m., with a 911 caller saying first he heard glass break outside but didn’t see anything when he check but when he looked again a few moments he saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, according to a police report.

The caller also noticed a red truck stopped outside his house, which drove away when he went outside.

In addition to the ex-girlfriend’s house, the fire also damaged a neighboring house’s siding.

The ex-girlfriend said that no one was supposed to be at the house when it was set on fire. She also said that her ex-boyfriend Perkins had a red truck, and that things had escalated between them after she started a new relationship, the police report said.

Police found Perkins at a Beavercreek restaurant later that day.

According to court records, Perkins had what seemed to be burns on his face, and had both gasoline and a lighter on him.

He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he still is at the time of writing, according to the jail website.

Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.