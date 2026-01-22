Riverside man gets prison for using social media to ask minors for child porn

Tyler Anthony Engle, 29, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly A. Melnick to two to three years in prison for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He will also be under post-release control for five years after he gets out of prison.

He was also found a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Asking for child pornography

Riverside police began to investigate Engle after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Engle reportedly used social media to contact minors and ask them for child pornography photos.

The prosecutor’s office said that all the victims in the photos live outside of Ohio.