Riverside man gets prison for using social media to ask minors for child porn

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Riverside man who pleaded guilty after he was accused of asking minors for child pornography via social media has been sentenced to prison time.

What was the sentence?

Tyler Anthony Engle, 29, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly A. Melnick to two to three years in prison for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He will also be under post-release control for five years after he gets out of prison.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside man accused of using social media to ask minors for child porn pleads guilty
Tyler Anthony Engle. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

He was also found a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Asking for child pornography

Riverside police began to investigate Engle after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Engle reportedly used social media to contact minors and ask them for child pornography photos.

The prosecutor’s office said that all the victims in the photos live outside of Ohio.

In Other News
1
Man gets prison for Dayton glass-smashing spree
2
Autopsy finds alcohol in system of wrong-way driver in deadly Huber...
3
Middletown man found guilty in tampering with evidence in accidental...
4
Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver
5
Dayton man indicted, accused of tampering with New Year’s shooting...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.