Man charged in arson fire at Riverside house

A 46-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly set a house on fire in Riverside last week.
Jeremy M. Perkins was charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count each of burglary and possessing criminal tools in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.
Perkins is accused of setting a house on fire in the 100 block of Ellington Road on Dec. 9.
A neighboring home also caught fire, according to court records.
Perkins had gasoline and a lighter on him, an affidavit read.
He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of early Monday afternoon.
