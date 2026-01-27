Riverside woman gets prison for shooting housemate in head

Halle Lynne Harvey, 26, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Elizabeth A. Ellis to 13 to 18 years in prison and ordered to pay $3,734.88 in restitution for a single count of voluntary manslaughter.

Once released from prison, she will be on post-release control for two to five years.

The shooting

Harvey was accused of murdering 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell at a home in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on Jan. 17, 2025.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. for a reported shooting, and on arrival found Mitchell in the basement of the house with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

After investigation, police said that the two women and their boyfriends all lived at the residence.

The prosecutor’s office said that the two women were arguing when Harvey went upstairs, got a 9mm handgun and came back to the basement.

Witnesses reportedly said that the two were fighting when Harvey shot Mitchell, and a Riverside police report noted that Harvey had scratches on her face and chest.

The report said that Harvey walked outside with hands up when police arrived and was arrested without incident.

Harvey reportedly told police that she was shocked and didn’t mean for the shooting to happen. While being handcuffed, she asked if she could hit her vape, and later asked the officers if she was going to jail for life and why she could not cry.