Woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Riverside housemate

47 minutes ago
A woman accused of shooting and killing her housemate in Riverside last year has pleaded guilty.

What did she plead to?

• Guilty plea: Halle L. Harvey, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• Dismissed: Two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

What was she accused of?

• Deadly shooting: On Jan. 17, 2025, Harvey shot 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell in the head at a house in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division documents.

Riverside police found Mitchell dead in the basement.

An investigation determined Harvey and Mitchell were arguing when Harvey went upstairs, got a 9mm handgun and went back to the basement and shot Mitchell, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Harvey’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

