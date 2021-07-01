Ross Twp. man who was shot by deputy indicted for child porn, obstructing official business

Hoskins was originally charged with felonious assault and three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance. His case has been bound over to a Butler County grand jury for consideration. He is housed in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster set Hoskins’ arraignment for July 6 on the indicted charges.

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children, according to detectives.