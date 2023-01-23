Sheriff’s office seeks help after man hit by vehicle found dead in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about deadly pedestrian strike in Harrison Twp. to call investigators.
People can call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357) or 911 with tips.
Around 1:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 3500 block of West Hilcrest Avenue on a report of a deceased man near the road.
A preliminary investigation revealed the man was hit by a vehicle from the behind walking on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was an early 2000s GMC truck that was either tan or champagne.
His identity has not been released.
The sheriff’s offices’ Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.
