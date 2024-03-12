Shooting reported at Dayton supermarket

15 minutes ago
Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 3:34 p.m. at the Cornell Meat King Supermarket, 3509 Cornell Drive.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

