Shooting reported in Dayton Monday evening

Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton Monday evening.
The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the first block of West Fairview Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Crews were clearing the scene a little under an hour later, dispatchers said.
It is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Dayton man facing over 100 child sexual abuse material charges pleads...
2
Trio indicted, accused of breaking into, stealing guns from Harrison...
3
Man accused of attempted swatting of Dayton school indicted
4
Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of woman sitting next to 4-year-old...
5
Man accused of sexually abusing multiple young boys in four area cities...
About the Author