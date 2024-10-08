Shooting reported in Dayton Monday evening

Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton Monday evening.

The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the first block of West Fairview Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Crews were clearing the scene a little under an hour later, dispatchers said.

It is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.