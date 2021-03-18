One in hospital after shooting in Dayton late Wednesday

One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive in Dayton.
The male gunshot victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m., records said.
In scanner traffic dispatchers said that a caller originally reported someone being shot in the head. Later, dispatchers added that a person had come in to the emergency room at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Crews were also dispatched to the 100 block of Salem Avenue, but dispatchers said that was likely not the scene of the shooting.
