Springfield woman gets jail, probation for driving car into crowd

As a condition of her probation, Tucker is forbidden from contacting the victims, must complete community service, and her driver’s license will be suspended for three years.

On May 2, 2024, there was a fight in the parking lot off Willowwood Drive behind Edwin Joel Brown Middle School where Tucker reportedly got into a vehicle and drove into the crowd, hitting three people, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was indicted Jun 4, 2024 and an arrest warrant with a nationwide radius was issued, according to court documents.