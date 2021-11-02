dayton-daily-news logo
X

Standoff underway at Kettering apartment building

Multiple police officers from Kettering and Oakwood were outside an apartment building in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Multiple police officers from Kettering and Oakwood were outside an apartment building in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

A large police presence was outside a Kettering apartment building Monday night, with officers using a loudspeaker to order a suspect to come out with hands up.

There were more than a half dozen Kettering police cruisers in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue, where police responded sometime before 8:45 p.m. Oakwood police also responded to assist.

ExplorePHOTOS: Standoff underway at Kettering apartment building

Dozens of onlookers stood along Shroyer Road to watch the police activity.

One neighbor said a woman who came out of the apartment was seen getting in the back of a cruiser, but it was unclear whether she was being detained or is a possible witness.

A Kettering police dispatcher said no information was immediately available regarding the ongoing situation.

We will update this report when we learn information.

In Other News
1
Suspect in Dayton barbershop shooting indicted
2
Kettering attorney suspended from practicing law by Ohio Supreme Court
3
Menacing case against local jeweler dismissed with prejudice
4
Man wanted in Greene County may be in Springfield, deputies say
5
Teen shot to death inside Dayton house over weekend

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top