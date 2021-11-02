Standoff underway at Kettering apartment building

A large police presence was outside a Kettering apartment building Monday night, with officers using a loudspeaker to order a suspect to come out with hands up.
There were more than a half dozen Kettering police cruisers in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue, where police responded sometime before 8:45 p.m. Oakwood police also responded to assist.
Dozens of onlookers stood along Shroyer Road to watch the police activity.
One neighbor said a woman who came out of the apartment was seen getting in the back of a cruiser, but it was unclear whether she was being detained or is a possible witness.
A Kettering police dispatcher said no information was immediately available regarding the ongoing situation.
We will update this report when we learn information.
