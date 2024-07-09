State trooper pursuit ends with crash involving cruiser, suspect vehicle in Troy

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended with both the suspect vehicle and the highway patrol cruiser crashing on Interstate 75 in Troy.
According to the OSHP Dayton Post, the pursuit began just before 9 p.m. when the trooper tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle for speeding near the exit for Airport Access Road on eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.
From there, the pursuit went onto northbound I-75, finally coming to an end with the crash on I-75 near state Route 41 in Troy.
Dispatchers said that the trooper was not injured, and the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.
In Other News
1
Third former Columbus Zoo executive pleads guilty in $2.29M fraud case
2
Dayton man accused of making bomb threats facing more than 20...
3
Two indicted on theft charge for Stanley cup shoplifting; third suspect...
4
Dayton man accused of bomb threats, racist graffiti on local elementary...
5
Police follow leads in shooting of teens at Middletown fireworks event
About the Author