Stolen SUV crashes in Harrison Twp. following police chase

The SUV continued on Dixie Drive and hit another vehicle turning left onto the road. The second vehicle then struck a laundromat, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:41 a.m. and two medics were called to the scene, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The driver of the second vehicle was examined by Harrison Twp. EMS and the suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Huber Heights police.

Officers reportedly found a gun reported as stolen out of Columbus in the SUV.

Because the SUV was stolen in Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will handle that aspect of the investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Huber Heights police will investigate the fleeing and eluding as well as the receiving stolen property and aggravated robbery portion of the case.

We will update this story as more information is available.