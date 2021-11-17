Suspect accused of shooting man in the leg in Harrison Twp. charged

An 18-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting another man who was sitting in a car last week in Harrison Twp. is facing charges.
Zion Colquitt was charged with two counts of felonious assault in the Nov. 10 shooting, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
Around 5:30 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 2200 block of Cadie Avenue on a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man in the passenger sear of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to an affidavit. The suspect, later identified as Colquitt, fled the scene and the victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim is known to Colquitt and identified Colquitt as the shooter, according to court records. Deputies reportedly believed the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and Colquitt earlier in the day.
Colquitt’s bond was set at $100,000 on Monday, according to court documents.
