dayton-daily-news logo
X

Suspect accused of shooting man in the leg in Harrison Twp. charged

Zion Colquitt. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
Caption
Zion Colquitt. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
55 minutes ago

An 18-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting another man who was sitting in a car last week in Harrison Twp. is facing charges.

Zion Colquitt was charged with two counts of felonious assault in the Nov. 10 shooting, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Around 5:30 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 2200 block of Cadie Avenue on a shooting.

ExploreRELATED: Harrison Twp. gunshot victim argued earlier with shooter, deputies say

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in the passenger sear of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to an affidavit. The suspect, later identified as Colquitt, fled the scene and the victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is known to Colquitt and identified Colquitt as the shooter, according to court records. Deputies reportedly believed the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and Colquitt earlier in the day.

Colquitt’s bond was set at $100,000 on Monday, according to court documents.

In Other News
1
Woman pleads guilty in Hamilton baseball bat slaying
2
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shots fired during...
3
Dayton police working to ID suspect after SUV stolen with 11-year-old...
4
Martial arts instructor indicted on more than a dozen sex charges...
5
Family sues city of Kettering, others for killing their dog in 2016

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top