Suspect at large following armed bank robbery in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery Wednesday.
Around 9:21 a.m., officers were called to the Key Bank at 5001 Chambersburg Road on a hold up alarm. While on the way, police learned there was a robbery at the bank, according to police.
A man wearing a black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and blue surgical mask showed a pistol and demanded money from bank tellers, according to the press release. He reportedly fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
K9 crews also responded to the scene to track the suspect, but were called off due to safety because students were walking to a nearby school.
The robbery remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.
