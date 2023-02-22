Suspect at large following armed bank robbery in Huber Heights

Around 9:21 a.m., officers were called to the Key Bank at 5001 Chambersburg Road on a hold up alarm. While on the way, police learned there was a robbery at the bank, according to police.

A man wearing a black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and blue surgical mask showed a pistol and demanded money from bank tellers, according to the press release. He reportedly fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.