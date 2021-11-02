Suspect in Dayton barbershop shooting indicted

Deelaquan Smith, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Oct. 21 to the FamFirst BarberShop, 3137 Salem Ave., after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.