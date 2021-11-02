dayton-daily-news logo
X

Suspect in Dayton barbershop shooting indicted

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Trotwood man indicted Friday is accused of firing 14 rounds from a rifle, striking a man in the knee last month who was getting a haircut at a Dayton barbershop.

Deelaquan Smith, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

ExploreRELATED: Court records: Suspect shot victim at Dayton barbershop fired 14 rounds

Police responded around 1 p.m. Oct. 21 to the FamFirst BarberShop, 3137 Salem Ave., after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.

One of the men told police he was getting a haircut when Smith, known to him as “Butter,” came in the barbershop and shot him in the leg. He returned fire and shot Smith, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Surveillance video showed Smith enter the barbershop with an AK-47 style rifle under a hooded sweatshirt.

Deelaquan Smith
Caption
Deelaquan Smith

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The man getting his hair cut “was sitting in the barber’s chair about 10 feet from Deelaquan Smith, who fired 14 times and hit (the man) in the right knee,” the affidavit stated. “Deelaquan was also hit by gunfire and fled the scene with the rifle.”

Smith was booked Oct. 21 into the Montgomery County Jail. He has since been released on bond, which was set at $50,000 in Dayton Municipal Court, records show.

In Other News
1
Standoff underway at Kettering apartment building
2
Kettering attorney suspended from practicing law by Ohio Supreme Court
3
Menacing case against local jeweler dismissed with prejudice
4
Man wanted in Greene County may be in Springfield, deputies say
5
Teen shot to death inside Dayton house over weekend

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top