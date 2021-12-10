Suspect indicted in Dayton burglary now in custody

Tirez Lavern Jamison, 41, of Trotwood, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, jail records show.

Explore Man who spent 20 years in prison declared wrongfully imprisoned

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated burglary and misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing.