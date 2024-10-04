Suspect indicted in deadly shooting of woman sitting next to 4-year-old daughter

Corbitt is accused of shooting at a vehicle Sept. 21 while driving on U.S. 35 West in Dayton after an argument over money. One of the shots hit and killed 26-year-old Jermea Lyle.

Around 7:10 a.m., Lyle was in the back seat with her 4-year-old daughter while her boyfriend was giving a ride to an employee of a business near the Dayton International Airport, Dayton Police said. They were driving south on Interstate 75 and took the off-ramp to U.S. 35 West when Lyle’s boyfriend said he heard a pop.

“After the gunshot went off, he began to hear his girlfriend screaming that she had been shot,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

They immediately drove to Miami Valley Hospital, where Lyle was pronounced dead.

In a release, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Corbitt had been in an argument with the front-seat passenger over money and followed the vehicle before shooting at it.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said, “This defendant shot at another vehicle because of a dispute over money, killing a completely innocent young mother and leaving a precious 4-year-old girl without her mom. This defendant absolutely has no respect for the lives or safety of others.”

Corbitt is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.