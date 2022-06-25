dayton-daily-news logo
SWAT called to report of gun complaint outside Butler Twp. bar

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

Police and a SWAT team responded late Friday night to a gun complaint outside a Butler Twp. sports bar.

Crews were called around 10:50 p.m. to the parking lot of Wings Sports Bar & Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Drive, according to the Huber Heights Police Division, which handles 911 dispatches for Butler Twp.

The complaint reportedly involved a man with a gun who was inside a car.

No injuries have been reported.

This report will be updated when we learn additional information.

