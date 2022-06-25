SWAT called to report of gun complaint outside Butler Twp. bar

Police and a SWAT team responded late Friday night to a gun complaint outside a Butler Twp. sports bar.
Crews were called around 10:50 p.m. to the parking lot of Wings Sports Bar & Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Drive, according to the Huber Heights Police Division, which handles 911 dispatches for Butler Twp.
The complaint reportedly involved a man with a gun who was inside a car.
No injuries have been reported.
This report will be updated when we learn additional information.
In Other News
1
Dayton man who seriously injures preemie daughter gets 2 years
2
Dayton police responded to domestic dispute hours before mother...
3
Double homicide: Woman, girl found dead in Dayton house
4
Trial for man accused in 2020 police shootout continued a fourth time
5
Man attacks woman with machete in Dayton, drives off, 911 caller says
About the Author