SWAT requested after man shot in Dayton

On-duty SWAT officers were called to respond to an apartment in Dayton after a man was shot this morning.
A neighbor reportedly shot a man and then went back inside, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Information on the man’s injuries were not released.
The shooting was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.
In addition to SWAT, a canine crew also responded to the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
