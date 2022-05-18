BreakingNews
SWAT requested after man shot in Dayton
SWAT requested after man shot in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
30 minutes ago

On-duty SWAT officers were called to respond to an apartment in Dayton after a man was shot this morning.

A neighbor reportedly shot a man and then went back inside, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Information on the man’s injuries were not released.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

In addition to SWAT, a canine crew also responded to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

