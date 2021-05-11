Teen charged with murder in Dayton weekend shooting

“He was removed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall. “Dayton homicide detectives responded to the scene, and the initial investigation indicates that this homicide was the result of an argument that tragically escalated into gunfire.”

Two people identified the suspect as Jones, who fled the scene, according to court documents.

Detectives worked throughout the day to locate the suspect and took Jones into custody without incident around 7 p.m.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Hall encouraged anyone with additional information regarding the case to call Detective Woody at 937-333-1124 or CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.