Threats lead to lockdown at Xenia hospital

Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Kettering Health Greene Memorial hospital in Xenia was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a person called in threats.

According to a Xenia police incident report, at around 12:41 p.m. the caller threatened to shoot everyone in his path, saying “hell must rain upon this horrible nation.”

The man also made threats against other area hospitals, including Soin Medical Center and Springfield Regional Medical Center, the report said, saying there were “bombs everywhere.”

Middletown police said that similar threats were also received against Atrium Medical Center, the report said. A spokesperson for Atrium Medical Center said that they did not receive any threats, however.

The report said that each area around the hospital was searched, and an all clear was eventually called around 1:14 p.m.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody, or if anything was found during the searches.

We have reached out to police in Xenia, Middletown and Springfield, as well as to Mercy Health, Kettering Health and Premier Health for more and will update this story with any new information.

