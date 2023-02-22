Three Dayton-area men indicted on child pornography charges

Each were indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, investigations were opened into each of the men after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified local police.

Waymire and Wilson are scheduled to be arraigned March 7, and Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned March 9.

No attorney is on file for Johnson or Waymire, and an attorney appointed for Wilson declined to comment at this time.

A warrant was issued for Waymire’s arrest, while summonses were issued for Johnson and Wilson to appear in the common pleas court for arraignment.

Waymire was not in custody at the time of writing.