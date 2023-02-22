Three Dayton-area men indicted on child pornography charges

Three men are facing child pornography charges after Internet Crimes Against Children alerted police agencies in Dayton, Kettering and Union.
James Cecil Alexander Johnson, 26, of Dayton, was indicted Wednesday on 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.
Johnson’s crimes were alleged to have happened between Jan. 20, 2021, and June 30, 2022, according to his indictment.
Richard C. Wilson, 27, of Kettering, was indicted Tuesday on four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Roscoe Elliott Waymire, 26, of Union, was indicted Tuesday on eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Each were indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, investigations were opened into each of the men after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified local police.
Waymire and Wilson are scheduled to be arraigned March 7, and Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned March 9.
No attorney is on file for Johnson or Waymire, and an attorney appointed for Wilson declined to comment at this time.
A warrant was issued for Waymire’s arrest, while summonses were issued for Johnson and Wilson to appear in the common pleas court for arraignment.
Waymire was not in custody at the time of writing.
About the Author