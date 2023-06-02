Tipp City man charged, accused of robbing postal carrier with hammer

The first Tipp City officer to arrive at the house reported he saw Nuckles with a hammer in his hand as he retreated into his house, according to department reports.

Three officers said they went to the door and knocked several times, but Nuckles did not come out. They decided to leave the porch and saw him emerge this time carrying a large stick before again retreating inside.

Officers eventually were able to apprehend Nuckles, who was taken to the county jail.

The mail carrier was not injured. The scanner holder was found in the yard of the residence.

Nuckles pleaded not guilty to the charges at arraignment when bail was set. The next court date for Nuckles was not available Friday.

