Trenton man sentenced for gun purchase linked to killing of Dayton detective

Arland Mills pleaded guilty in November 2020, and admitted that as part of his scheme, he obtained multiple firearms. Three of those firearms later were seized during a search on Ruskin Road in Dayton after detective Jorge Del Rio of the Dayton Police Department was shot Nov. 4, 2019, as part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Del Rio died of his injuries on Nov. 7, 2019.

“Decisions carry consequences, and here, the consequences of Mills’ illegal gun purchases and sales were dire,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel for the Southern District of Ohio stated in a release.