Trial begins Monday for Springfield man charged in brutal attack that blinded Dayton security guard

There have been numerous delays in the case. After a third competency hearing, Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. in September 2025 ruled Fickling competent to stand trial.

Defense attorney Jay Adams, who is representing Fickling, did not return a request for comment.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Around 5 p.m. Oct. 21, 2023, Fickling reportedly entered the Premier Health building at 110 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton and removed his clothes before jumping around and pulling the fire alarm.

When a 66-year-old security guard investigated, Fickling reportedly knocked her to the ground and hit her multiple times in the face with his knee, causing her to lose consciousness, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Video surveillance, which was not released, showed one of the worst assaults Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said he had ever seen.

“It’s like watching a horror movie,” Heck said in November 2023 when announcing the indictment of Fickling by a county grand jury. “The defendant was brutal in his attack on the security guard and all she wanted him to do was leave the building.”

Fickling also reportedly attacked her face and gouged her eyes. She suffered a skull fracture and Heck confirmed the security guard was blinded permanently in both eyes.

“I think it’s important to note that this defendant, high on drugs, has forever altered the life of an upstanding 66-year-old security guard, working, doing her job on a Saturday afternoon,” he said.

During the attack, the security guard fought back and had Fickling on the floor at one point, but he was able to get up and eventually knock her unconscious, according to court records.

The fire alarm prompted the Dayton Fire Department to respond. Once crews arrived, the prosecutor said Fickling also tried to attack them.

Fickling attempted to attack a fire captain’s eyes and face, according to court documents.

Firefighters issued a “Signal 99″ request for emergency assistance, leading Dayton police and additional fire crews to respond.

During his arrest, Fickling attempted to bite an officer, according to an affidavit.

The security guard and two Dayton fire personnel were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

One firefighter had to take a week off work due to a scratched cornea, Heck said.

Fickling remains held on a $750,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.