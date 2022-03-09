Hamburger icon
Trial continued again for man accused in Warren County police shootout

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago

The Warren County trial for a man charged with multiple felonies for allegedly trying to kill police officers in an August 2020 shootout has been continued again.

Officer Dennis Jordan of the Middletown Division of Police and Christopher J. Hubbard were shot shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020, after a pursuit that began in the area of 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.

Hubbard, 37, was indicted Dec. 21, 2020 by a Warren County grand jury for attempted murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting Jordan; attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Butler County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Barger; and attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Brett Lee. The charges also contain gun specifications that add to a sentence if Hubbard is found guilty.

Hubbard was found competent to stand trial last year and his trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 25 in Warren County Common Pleas Judge Tim Tepe’s courtroom, but was continued to April 4 at the request of the defense.

Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda. CONTRIBUTED

On March 2, defense attorney Daniel Getty filed another motion to continue the trial, stating their expert needs more time to prepare. Getty said the preparation was delayed by illness, weather and technology.

The trial will be delayed until early summer, according to court officials. But a new date has not yet been set.

An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and that eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Hubbard WARREN COUNTY JAIL

Hubbard, who was sent back in prison shortly after the incident, is now being held on $1 million bond in the Warren County Jail. In June he requested a bond reduction, but it was denied.

A Middletown police officer was shot after a pursuit that began in Fairfield on Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired on Mason- Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County. The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.

