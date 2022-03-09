Trial continued again for man accused in Warren County police shootout

On March 2, defense attorney Daniel Getty filed another motion to continue the trial, stating their expert needs more time to prepare. Getty said the preparation was delayed by illness, weather and technology.

The trial will be delayed until early summer, according to court officials. But a new date has not yet been set.

An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and that eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Hubbard, who was sent back in prison shortly after the incident, is now being held on $1 million bond in the Warren County Jail. In June he requested a bond reduction, but it was denied.

Caption A Middletown police officer was shot after a pursuit that began in Fairfield on Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired on Mason- Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.