Trial delayed for man accused of killing 2 Dayton teens in garage after defense attorney asks to withdraw

A jury trial set to begin Tuesday in a case accusing a man of killing two Dayton teenagers has been delayed after the defense attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Victor Santana’s attorney, Michael Pentecost, an attorney with the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office, filed a motion to withdraw from the case Friday, according to court records. In it, he said there is a conflict of interest that no longer allows him to serve as Santana’s attorney.
“The undersigned counsel for Defendant, Victor L. Santana, hereby move to withdraw as counsel of record as a conflict of interest has arisen that prohibits counsel continuing as counsel for Defendant Santana,” the motion says. “Accordingly, counsel requests that the trial date presently set for June 8, 2021 be continued and that new counsel be appointed for Defendant.”
Exactly what the conflict of interest is was not clear in the motion. A message seeking comment from Pentecost wasn’t immediately returned. The court said that Santana is due back on June 21 for a scheduling conference.
Amanda Davis, an assistant public defender, filed a notice of counsel with the court.
Santana, 65, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with multiple counts of murder, felonious assault and attempt to commit murder. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $2 million bond.
Santana is accused of killing 17-year-olds Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison and firing at a third teenager in August 2019. The third teenager survived.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the teens were shot and killed while trespassing in a vehicle in a detached garage they thought was abandoned at 848 Conners St., where they went to smoke marijuana. The garage is about 42 feet from the house.
The trial had been postponed multiple times over the last year or so due to the coronavirus pandemic. Santana was indicted in November 2019.
The case was originally set for trial in June 2020 and then again in September 2020. The case was again set to go to trial in January but was continued after the defense cited COVID-19 as the reason why the trial should not take place at that time.