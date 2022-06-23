Troopers chase stolen car on I-75 into Montgomery County

The driver involved in a chase in a stolen car Wednesday night that began in Warren County got out and ran behind Best Buy near the Dayton Mall.
A trooper tried to stop the car at 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 North at the 38 mile marker (state Route 73) in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
The driver did not stop and eventually drove to the area of I-75 at state Route 725 near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.
There, the driver got and and ran behind Best Buy into a wooded area before he reportedly was apprehended.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
In Other News
About the Author