Trotwood gunshot victim succumbs to injuries, 1 in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday night in Trotwood.
Police and medics were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane.
A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Trotwood police reported Friday afternoon.
A suspect was identified and taken into custody a shot time after the shooting and is in the Montgomery County Jail.
The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
