Trotwood man charged after 25-mile pursuit ends in Eaton

Credit: Preble County Jail Credit: Preble County Jail

Vanderpool is accused of the break-in that happened about 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the church on Michael Road in Madison Twp., Butler County.

A witness followed the silver Pontiac Grand Am involved in the burglary into Preble County, where law enforcement attempted to stop it in Camden, according to a release from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The car fled north on U.S. 127 toward Eaton and ran over a tire deflation device just south of Eaton that deflated three of its four tires as the pursuit continued into the city. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in the 1500 block of North Barron Street, but the driver ran from the car and refused to stop, the sheriff said.

The driver, identified as Vanderpool, was apprehended with the assistance of sheriff’s K9 Arko and then taken to Kettering Preble KR for treatment of minor injuries, the release said.

Property taken from the church was found in the car, Simpson said.

Vanderpool is held in the Preble County Jail. He is expected to face additional charges in Butler County and also has a warrant out of Montgomery County.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Jesse Handwerker of Trotwood, was arrested and turned over to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Middletown Jail and is facing felony charges in Middletown Municipal Court of theft and breaking and entering.