Trotwood man charged in May deadly shooting in Dayton

A Trotwood man is facing murder charges in connection to what police described as an “ambush-style” shooting in a Dayton parking lot in May.
Quinn Mattison, 27, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability in the death of Reinaldo Taylor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Around 3:20 a.m. on May 29, Dayton police responded to a report of a shooting at a shopping center parking lot at 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns described previously described the incident as an “ambush-style shooting.”
An investigation revealed Mattison got out of an SUV and shot Taylor multiple times before fleeing, according to court records.
Mattison was arrested on June 30, according to jail booking records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
