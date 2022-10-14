Trotwood man charged in May deadly shooting in Dayton

Quinn Mattison, 27, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability in the death of Reinaldo Taylor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 3:20 a.m. on May 29, Dayton police responded to a report of a shooting at a shopping center parking lot at 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.