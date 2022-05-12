Trotwood man gets 3 years in shooting at Dayton barbershop

Deelaquan Lamar Smith, 20, was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty April 14 to felonious assault. In addition to his prison term, he will serve three years of post-release control, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Oct. 21, 2021, to the FamFirst BarberShop, 3137 Salem Ave. in Dayton, after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.