Trotwood man indicted for murder in ‘ambush-style’ shooting in Dayton

Quinn is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Reinaldo Taylor of Dayton during what Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously described as an “ambush-style shooting.”

Dayton police responded around 3:20 a.m. May 29 to a report of a shooting at a shopping center parking lot at 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. When they arrived, they found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.