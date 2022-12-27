Trotwood man indicted for murder in ‘ambush-style’ shooting in Dayton

A Trotwood man was indicted for murder Tuesday in connection to what police described as an “ambush-style” shooting in May at a Dayton parking lot.
Quinn Arthur Mattison, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior felony drug conviction.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Quinn is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Reinaldo Taylor of Dayton during what Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously described as an “ambush-style shooting.”
Dayton police responded around 3:20 a.m. May 29 to a report of a shooting at a shopping center parking lot at 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. When they arrived, they found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed Mattison got out of an SUV and shot Taylor multiple times before fleeing, according to court records.
Mattison was arrested on June 30. He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.