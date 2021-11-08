Trotwood man sentenced for murder in Kettering gas station shooting

A 22-year-old Trotwood man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for a March shooting at a Kettering BP gas station while officers were inside.
Ja’Leel Raymon Brooks pleaded guilty as charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Kettering police officers on March 27 were inside the BP gas station on Smithville Road when they heard multiple gunshots outside.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
“The investigation determined the defendant was a backseat passenger in a motor vehicle in the gas station lot. The defendant exited the vehicle and fired numerous rounds at the vehicle’s driver, striking the driver and another backseat passenger. The driver, identified as 21‐year‐old Anthony E. Gray Jr., of Dayton, was struck multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release stated.
A second shooting victim, a backseat passenger, was shot in the leg but recovered.
Brooks will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years in prison. He also was ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution.
About the Author