dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood man sentenced for murder in Kettering gas station shooting

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
5 minutes ago
Police were inside BP when they heard gunfire in parking lot.

A 22-year-old Trotwood man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for a March shooting at a Kettering BP gas station while officers were inside.

Ja’Leel Raymon Brooks pleaded guilty as charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering chief: Suspect in deadly gas station shooting charged with murder

Kettering police officers on March 27 were inside the BP gas station on Smithville Road when they heard multiple gunshots outside.

Ja'Leel Raymon Brooks
Caption
Ja'Leel Raymon Brooks

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“The investigation determined the defendant was a backseat passenger in a motor vehicle in the gas station lot. The defendant exited the vehicle and fired numerous rounds at the vehicle’s driver, striking the driver and another backseat passenger. The driver, identified as 21‐year‐old Anthony E. Gray Jr., of Dayton, was struck multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release stated.

A second shooting victim, a backseat passenger, was shot in the leg but recovered.

Brooks will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years in prison. He also was ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution.

In Other News
1
Dayton woman charged with leaving the scene in fatal pedestrian strike
2
Middletown woman accused of killing sister pleads insanity
3
Deadly shooting under investigating after man found shot in Harrison...
4
New Dayton police chief praised by leaders of his community in Virginia
5
Guilty verdicts delivered in Chinese spy trial in Cincinnati

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top