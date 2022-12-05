BreakingNews
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Trotwood police investigating bloody burglary

Crime & Law
24 minutes ago

Trotwood police police are investigating after a resident came home to find their house broken into with blood inside, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The burglary was reported reported around 1:15 a.m. Monday on Indian Lane.

It’s not clear who was injured during the incident or if anything was taken.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

