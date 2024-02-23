Trotwood woman avoids jail in crash during pursuit that seriously injures driver in Dayton

She pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident.

Applin was driving a 2015 Kia Optima around 4:30 a.m. April 10 when she reportedly would not pull over for a speed violation and fled from a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, which prompted a pursuit involving troopers.

Minutes later, Applin was turning left from Bertram Avenue onto Philadelphia Drive in Dayton when the car she was driving was struck by a 2012 Nissan Sentra headed north on Philadelphia Drive, according to a crash report filed by the highway patrol.

“As the vehicle was fleeing, it failed to stop an an intersection,” the report stated.

Applin apparently was not injured and was able to get out of the car and run away.

The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old Dayton woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the report stated.

Applin’s driver’s license also was suspended for three years, retroactive to the crash date, court records show.