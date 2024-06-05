Trotwood woman gets probation in Kettering gun incident

A Trotwood woman accused of banging on windows while armed with a handgun and throwing a concrete block through a window in December at the Kettering Square Apartments, just off Whipp Road at Kettering’s border with Centerville, was sentenced to probation.

Brendia Lashai Mansfield, 24, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to up to five years of intensive supervision probation after she pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor assault charge, according to sentencing documents filed Wednesday.

The apartment resident and Mansfield got into a fight around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 19 when Mansfield left and retrieved a handgun from her 2010 GMC Terrain, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“While holding the handgun, Brendia grabbed a concrete block and threw it through (the woman’s) front apartment window,” the affidavit stated.

Mansfield fled with her child; however, police stopped her vehicle near Smithville and Patterson roads. When she was arrested, she was in possession of a firearm she was not permitted to possess, court documents stated.

As part of her plea misdemeanor counts of endangering children, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging were dismissed, plea documents show.

