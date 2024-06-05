Trotwood woman gets probation in Kettering gun incident

The apartment resident and Mansfield got into a fight around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 19 when Mansfield left and retrieved a handgun from her 2010 GMC Terrain, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“While holding the handgun, Brendia grabbed a concrete block and threw it through (the woman’s) front apartment window,” the affidavit stated.

Mansfield fled with her child; however, police stopped her vehicle near Smithville and Patterson roads. When she was arrested, she was in possession of a firearm she was not permitted to possess, court documents stated.

As part of her plea misdemeanor counts of endangering children, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging were dismissed, plea documents show.