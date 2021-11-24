Troy woman indicted accused of ramming ex’s SUV with 4 kids in tow

A 26-year-old Troy woman indicted Wednesday is accused of intentionally ramming a GMC Acadia driven by her child’s father last week while she had four young children in her SUV.
Taylor Marie Hines is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and multiple misdemeanor charges, including four counts of endangering children; violation of a protection order, domestic violence and criminal damaging.
A doorbell camera alerted a 43-year-old man to a video early Nov. 14 that showed Hines driving a Dodge Journey and strike his unoccupied Chevrolet Express parked in his driveway while he was at the B&B Lounge and Grill, 2914 Salem Ave. in Dayton, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The man decided to leave the lounge when Hines at 2:30 a.m. arrived. She allegedly punched her child’s father — who has a temporary protection order against Hines — three times. She then got back inside the SUV, where her three children, ages 8, 5 and 4, and 4-year-old niece were inside, and struck the man’s SUV after he got inside, according to the affidavit.
“Hines intentionally rammed the Dodge into the GMC while the Dodge was occupied by herself and the four children and while the GMC was occupied,” the document stated.
Hines backed up her SUV and rammed the GMC a second time before her wheels became stuck, allowing the man to flee. Hines tried to follow him but was involved in a crash at 2:41 a.m. Parkhill Drive at Salem Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
A 27-year-old Columbus woman driving a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north in the right lane on Parkhill Drive when at Salem Avenue attempted to make a left turn, and in doing so collided with Hines who was traveling north on Parkhill Drive. There were no injuries in the crash, the report stated.
Hines later was arrested. She remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author