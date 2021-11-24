Troy woman indicted accused of ramming ex’s SUV with 4 kids in tow

Taylor Marie Hines is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and multiple misdemeanor charges, including four counts of endangering children; violation of a protection order, domestic violence and criminal damaging.

A doorbell camera alerted a 43-year-old man to a video early Nov. 14 that showed Hines driving a Dodge Journey and strike his unoccupied Chevrolet Express parked in his driveway while he was at the B&B Lounge and Grill, 2914 Salem Ave. in Dayton, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.